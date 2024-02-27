Q4 2024 Ambarella Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Ambarella's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants on a listen-only mode (Operator Instructions)



Please note that today's conference is being recorded. I will now hand the conference over to your speaker host, Mr. Louis Gerhardy, VP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead..



Louis Gerhardy - Ambarella Inc - VP, Corporate Development



Thank you, Lydia. And good afternoon and thank you for joining our fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 financial results conference call. On the call with me today is Dr. Fermi Wang, President and CEO, and John Young, CFO. Primary purpose of today's call is to provide you with information regarding the results for our fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024.



The discussion today and the responses to your questions will contain forward-looking statements regarding our projected financial results, financial prospects, market growth and demand for our solutions among other things.