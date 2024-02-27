Feb 27, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day everyone, and welcome to the Syndax Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Sharon Klahre, Head of Investor Relations at Syndax Pharmaceuticals.
Sharon Klahre - Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Head of IR
Thank you, operator. Welcome and thank you all for joining us today for a review of Syndax Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 financial and operating results. Me Sharon Klahre and with me this afternoon to provide an update on the company's progress and discuss financial results, our Michael Metzger, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Neil Gallagher, President and Head of R&D, and Keith Goldan, Chief Financial Officer.
Also joining us on the call today for the question-and-answer session are Dr. Peter Ordentlich, Chief Scientific Officer, and Dr. Anjali Ganguli, Chief Business Officer.
This call is accompanied by a slide deck that's been posted on the investor page of the company's website. You can now
Q4 2023 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...