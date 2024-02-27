Q4 2023 VTEX Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Juila Fernandez - VTEX - IR Contact Officer



Hello everyone, and welcome to the VTEX earnings conference call for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. I am Julia Vater Fernández, Investor Relations Director for VTEX. Our senior executives presenting today are Geraldo Thomaz Junior, founder and Co-CEO, and Ricardo Camatta Sodre, Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Mariano Gomide de Faria, founder and Co-CEO, and Andre Spolidoro, Chief Strategy Officer, will be available during today's Q&A session.



