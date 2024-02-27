Q4 2023 OraSure Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Jason Michael Plagman - OraSure Technologies, Inc. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to OraSure Technologies' Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Participating in the call today for OTI are Carrie Eglinton Manner, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ken McGrath, our Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, today's webcast is being recorded, and the recording can be found on our Investor Relations website.



Before we begin, you should know that this call may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to revenues and guidance, expenses, profitability, earnings or loss per share and other financial performance, product development, performance,