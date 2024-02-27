Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone. Thank you for attending today's Nerdy Incorporated fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call. My name is Sierra, and I'll be your moderator today. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, TJ Lynn, Associate General Counsel of Nerdy.
TJ Lynn - Nerdy Inc - Associate General Counsel
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for Nerdy fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call. With me are Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Nerdy; and Jason Pello, Chief Financial Officer.
Before I turn the call over to Chuck, I'll remind everyone that this discussion will contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to expectations with respect to Nerdy's future financial and operating results, strategy, opportunities, plans, and outlook.
These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Any forward-looking statements are made as of today's date and Nerdy does not
Q4 2023 Nerdy Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...