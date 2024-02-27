Q4 2023 Apollo Medical Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Astrana's Health Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]



Today's speakers will be Brandon Sim, President, Chief Executive Officer for Astrana Health; and Chan Basho, Chief Operating and Financial Officer. The press release announcing Astrana's health results for the full-year - full and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 is available at the Investors section of the company's website at www.astranahealth.com.



To provide some additional background on its results, the company has made a supplemental deck available on its website. A replay of this broadcast will also be made available at Astrana's Health website, after the conclusion of the call.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that this conference and any accompanying information discussed herein contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward