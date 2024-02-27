Half Year 2024 Worley Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Worley Half-Year '24 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Again, please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Chief Executive Officer, Chris Ashton.



Chris Ashton - Worley Limited - CEO & Managing Director



Thanks, everyone, for joining the call today. Apologies for a slight delay to the start. Clearly a busy day at the ASX, but welcome to the Half Year Results for Worley. I'm pleased to be presenting them here with their Tiernan O'Rourke. Many of you know, Tiernan and those are down Tiernan he's our CFO Just moving to Slide 2 and our disclaimer, just remind everyone to review what I said here.



Moving on to Slide 3. I want to begin by acknowledging the [camregal] people of the Eora Nation as true today as the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today and recognize their strength, resilience and capacity. And we pay our respects to their elders, past and present and to all First