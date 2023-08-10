Q2 2023 Bragg Gaming Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Sheryl, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Bragg Gaming Group Q2 '23 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer. Please go ahead.



Yaniv Spielberg - Bragg Gaming Group Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer & Company Secretary



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I'm Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer for Bragg Gaming Group. I'll be hosting today's call alongside my colleagues, CEO, Yaniv Sherman, will comment on our second quarter performance; and Ronen Kannor, our CFO, will review and discuss our second quarter financial results.



If you have not already done so, you can follow our earnings call presentation from our website at investors.bragg.group in the section called Latest Presentation. On this call, we'll review Bragg's financial and operating results for