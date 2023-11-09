Q3 2023 Bragg Gaming Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

I would now like to turn the call over to Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer for Bragg Gaming Group. Yaniv, please go ahead.



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I'm Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer for Bragg Gaming Group. I'll be hosting today's call alongside my colleagues, CEO, MatevÅ¾ Mazij, who'll comment on our third quarter performance; and Ronen Kannor, our CFO, who'll review and discuss our third quarter financial results.



On this call, we'll review Bragg's financial and operating results for the