Boat Rocker Media Inc At Q4 Investor Summit Transcript

Good morning and welcome to -- sorry for the delay, and welcome to the seventh Annual Investor Summit Virtual Day. We have the CEO, John Young of Boat Rocker joining us. He will be presenting on behalf of Boat Rocker.



John Young - Boat Rocker Media Inc. - CEO



Thanks very much. Thank you and good morning. Let's get right into it. So Boat Rocker Media, who are we? What are we? Well, we're a home for creative visionaries. We're a TV production company, in essence; one of the largest in Canada, with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, as well as London and Hong Kong.



We're an integrated entertainment company. What I mean by that, it means we develop IP to own it. We have the ability to distribute that IP where it makes sense for us. We have a team on the consumer products brands division in order to take advantage and potentially build brands from the IP that we've created.



We are about telling stories. And as I say, we've been