Mar 30, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Michelle, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Boat Rocker Media fourth-quarter 2022 financial results conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session, and instructions on how to queue up will be provided at that time.
Before turning the call over to management, I would like to remind listeners that today's remarks include non-IFRS measures. Reconciliations between Boat Rocker's IFRS and non-IFRS results can be found in the company's MD&A, additionally management's outlook for 2023 and beyond. Anticipated financial and operating results, plans and objectives, and answers to your questions will contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws.
These forward-looking statements reflect management's current opinions, beliefs, permits, estimates, and expectations and are based on information currently available to management, which includes assumptions about
Q4 2022 Boat Rocker Media Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 30, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...