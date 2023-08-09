Q2 2023 Boat Rocker Media Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Cole, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Boat Rocker Media second-quarter 2023 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Before turning the call over to management, I'd like to remind listeners that today's remarks include non-IFRS measures. Reconciliations between Boat Rocker's IFRS and non-IFRS results can be found in the company's MD&A. Additionally, management's outlook for 2023 and beyond, anticipated financial and operating results, plans, and objectives, and answers to your questions will contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws.



These forward-looking statements reflect management's current opinions, beliefs, estimates, expectations, and assumptions and are based on the information currently available to management, which includes assumptions about continued revenue based on historic, past performance, perception of trends and current business conditions, expected future developments, and other factors which management considers