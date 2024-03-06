Alberto Paracchini, the President of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY), sold 22,100 shares of the company on February 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $20.88 per share, resulting in a total value of $461,448.

Byline Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company based in Chicago, Illinois. The company, through its subsidiary Byline Bank, offers a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank operates primarily in the Chicago metropolitan area, providing commercial lending, small business lending, treasury management, and retail banking services.

Over the past year, Alberto Paracchini has sold a total of 62,100 shares of Byline Bancorp Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of more insider buys than sells over the past year, with 30 insider buys and only 3 insider sells recorded.

On the valuation front, Byline Bancorp Inc's shares were trading at $20.88 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $905.038 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 7.75, which is lower than the industry median of 9.29 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a price of $20.88 and a GuruFocus Value of $28.59, Byline Bancorp Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, it is also important to consider the broader context of the market, the company's performance, and other factors that may influence an insider's decision to sell.

