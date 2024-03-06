Mark Bender, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Westlake Corp (WLK, Financial), has sold 4,854 shares of the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $137.57 per share, resulting in a total value of $667,780.78.

Westlake Corp is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. The company operates in two segments, Olefins and Vinyls, and is known for its portfolio of brands that includes a wide range of products such as polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, and building products.

Over the past year, Mark Bender has engaged in the sale of 4,854 shares and has not made any purchases of Westlake Corp stock. The insider transaction history for Westlake Corp shows no insider buys in the past year, while there have been 3 insider sells in the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Westlake Corp shares were trading at $137.57, giving the company a market capitalization of $17.495 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 36.88, which is above the industry median of 21.86 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.17, indicating that Westlake Corp is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

