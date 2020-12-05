Condor Gold PLC at Master Investor Show Transcript

Dec 05, 2020 / NTS GMT

Mark Child - Condor Gold Plc - CEO



Hello, I'm delighted to join the Master Investor Conference. I'm Mark Child, Chairman and CEO of Condor Gold. Here's our statutory disclaimer, a copy of this would be on our website in London and Toronto.



So the company's strategy is to construct and operate a mine producing 120,000 ounces of gold a year at La India project in Nicaragua and to double our existing 2.4 million ounces of gold to 5 million ounces and demonstrate a major gold district.



Here's our base case. We're a fully permitted mine. We are permitted to produce 120,000 ounces of gold a year for seven years from three open pits. The 1.12 million ounces of gold that's permitted is broken down, as you can see here, 900,000 from the main La India open pit. These are really high grade at 3 grams. Mestiza, 120,000 ounces at 8.6 grams. The America open pit, just under 100,000 at 3.8 grams.



I mentioned, we're developing, the size will be about 3,500 tonnes a day processing plant and all the associated mines site infrastructure. We have the ability to expand this to 50,000 ounces by adding