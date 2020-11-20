Q3 2020 Carebook Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 20, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Good morning. My name is Julie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Carebook Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results Conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Pascale Audette, CEO of Carebook Technologies. Please go ahead.



Pascale Audette - Carebook Technologies Inc. - CEO



Thank you, operator, and good morning to all of you on the phone and on the webcast. Welcome to Carebook's Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results Call, our first as a public company. With me this morning is our Executive Chairman, Dr. Sheldon Elman; and Jeff Kadanoff, our Chief Financial Officer.



We will make forward-looking statements on our call today that are based on assumptions and therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. You can read about these risks and uncertainties in our press release this morning as well as in our