Q2 2021 Carebook Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Jennifer and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Carebook Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please take note of this notice with regards to forward-looking statements. The company will make forward-looking statements on their call today that are based on assumptions and therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Carebook undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. You can read about these risks and uncertainties in the company's press release this morning as well as in their filings with Canadian [regulatory] on SEDAR. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



Ms. Pascale Audette, CEO of Carebook Technologies, you may begin your conference.



Pascale Audette - Carebook Technologies Inc. - CEO



Thank you, operator, and good morning to all of you on the phone and on the webcast. Welcome to Carebook's second quarter 2021 results