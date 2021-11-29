Nov 29, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Catherine, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Carebook Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call.
(Operator Instructions)
Please take note of this notice with regard to forward-looking statements. The company will make forward looking statements.
The company will make forward-looking statements on their call today that are based on assumptions and, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Carebook undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. You can read about the risk and uncertainties in the company's press release this morning as well as their filings with Canadian regulations on SEDAR.
(Operator Instructions)
Mr. Peters, the CEO of Carebook Technologies, you may begin the conference.
Michael Peters - Carebook Technologies Inc. - CEO
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Carebook
Q3 2021 Carebook Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 29, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...