May 25, 2022 / NTS GMT

Ana Berry - EmergingGrowth.com - Moderator



Welcome, everybody. Good morning, good evening, good afternoon, wherever this is finding you, I hope you're well. Welcome to the 31st Emerging Growth Conference. I'm Ana Berry. I'll be your host today. So as always, we have an exciting list of companies in a wide range of growth sectors presenting to you today.



(Conference Instructions)



Today, we have nine companies presenting. So, without further ado, I will introduce our first, please welcome Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. It trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol, CRDL and on the TSX under the symbol, CRDL. And is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of cannabinoid and an antifibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapy for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. Please welcome its CEO, David Elsley.



Welcome, David. How are you doing today?



David Elsley - Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. - President and CEO



I'm doing great. Thanks very much for having us here today. It's a great -- very thrilled to have the