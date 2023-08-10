Aug 10, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Edward Nash - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. - Analyst



Thank you for joining us. My name is Edward Nash. I am a Senior Analyst on the Biotech team here at Canaccord Genuity.



It is my pleasure to have with us today the management team of Cardiol Therapeutics. Cardiol is a name that we currently cover with a buy rating. And it's one of the, I think, more interesting names for sure, and have a limited number of names, which makes it even more interesting, I believe, in the cardiology space.



With us, we have David Elsley, who is the President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dr. Andrew Hammer, who is the Chief Medical Officer. And I'll have David give the presentation, and then we'll have perhaps a little bit of time after for any Q&A. With that, I'll turn it over to you, David.



David Elsley - Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Okay. Thanks, Edward, and good morning, everyone. It's a great pleasure to have the opportunity to present Cardiol Therapeutics. I've had the great pleasure of working in the area of heart medicine