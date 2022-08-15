Q1 2023 GreenPower Motor Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the GreenPower Motor Company First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Sieffert, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Michael Sieffert - GreenPower Motor Company Inc. - CFO & Secretary



Thank you. This is Michael Sieffert, the Chief Financial Officer of GreenPower Motor Company. I'd like to welcome everyone to our call to discuss GreenPower's financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022. I'm here today with our Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Atkinson; and our President, Brendan Riley. During today's call, we may make comments or statements about our future expectations, plans and prospects, which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provision under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various