According to a recent SEC filing, William Yeh, a Director at Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI, Financial), has purchased 10,000 shares of the company on February 27, 2024. This transaction has been made public through the required regulatory filing with the SEC. Applied Optoelectronics Inc is a company that designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products, primarily for the internet data center, cable television (CATV), and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets. The company's products include optical modules, lasers, transmitters, and turnkey equipment, as well as related components such as form factor pluggable modules and dense wave division multiplexing (DWDM) components. Over the past year, the insider, William Yeh, has engaged in both buying and selling of shares. The insider has purchased a total of 10,000 shares and sold an equal number of shares, maintaining a balanced transaction history. The insider transaction history for Applied Optoelectronics Inc reveals a pattern of insider activity. There have been 5 insider buys and 10 insider sells over the past year, indicating a mixed sentiment among those with intimate knowledge of the company. On the day of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc were trading at $15.29, resulting in a market cap of $540.642 million. When considering the valuation of Applied Optoelectronics Inc, the stock's price of $15.29 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $4.18 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.66. This ratio indicates that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider buying and selling as it can provide insights into a company's future prospects or the insider's view of the company's current valuation. The recent purchase by Director William Yeh may attract the attention of market watchers and investors considering the stock's current valuation and the mixed insider transaction trend.

