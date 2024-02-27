Feb 27, 2024 / 11:45PM GMT

Haydn Long - Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd - Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for dialing in for another one of our award winning half-year results presentation. Today, I'm joined by our CFO, Adam Campbell; and the CEOs of our Corporate, Leisure, and Supply divisions, namely Chris Galanty, who's dialing in from the UK; James Kavanagh; and Greg Parker.



I'm also joined by Melissa Elf, our Chief Operating Officer of the corporate business. Mel will join us on some of the meetings over the next few days. You will, of course, also hear from Skroo. He'll kick things off with a short intro before finishing things off with some commentary about our outlook. We're not sure what it will do in the middle, but probably a bit of heckling, I suspect.



I'll now hand over to Skroo.



Graham Turner - Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd - Founder, Global MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Haydn, and good morning, everyone. Our first-half PBT this year was comfortably in excess of $100 million, as you're probably seeing here. We're on track to