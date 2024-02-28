Stem Inc (STEM) Achieves Positive Adjusted EBITDA in Q4, Expects $50M Operating Cash Flow in 2024

Stem Inc (STEM) Reports Growth Amidst Challenges, Sets Optimistic Outlook for 2024

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Q4 revenue increased by 8% year-over-year to $167.4 million, with full-year revenue up 27% to $461.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Achieved a positive adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million in Q4, a significant improvement from a $(9.5) million in Q4 2022.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $37.7 million in Q4, slightly higher than the $35.3 million loss in the same period last year.
  • Bookings and Backlog: Q4 bookings were $256.1 million, with a contracted backlog of $1.9 billion, indicating strong future revenue potential.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Stem Inc projects at least $50 million in operating cash flow for 2024 without equity issuance.
  • Guidance for 2024: Revenue is expected to be between $600 million and $700 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of $5 million to $20 million.
Article's Main Image

On February 28, 2024, Stem Inc (STEM, Financial), a global leader in AI-driven clean energy solutions and services, released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, known for bundling third-party hardware with its proprietary Athena software to provide turnkey solutions, has reported a year of growth despite facing challenges.

1762963977152917504.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

Stem Inc's Q4 revenue saw an 8% increase to $167.4 million compared to Q4 2022, with a full-year revenue surge of 27% to $461.5 million. This growth is attributed to higher storage hardware revenue from Front-of-the-Meter (FTM) partnership agreements and increased solar asset performance revenue. Despite the revenue growth, the company experienced a decrease in GAAP gross margin from 8% to 7% in Q4 and from 9% to 1% for the full year. The non-GAAP gross margin, however, improved from 11% to 13% in Q4 and from 13% to 15% for the full year.

The company's net loss widened slightly from $35.3 million in Q4 2022 to $37.7 million in Q4 2023, and from $124.1 million to $140.4 million for the full year. However, Stem Inc achieved a milestone with a positive adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million in Q4, compared to a negative $9.5 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The full-year adjusted EBITDA also improved, with a loss of $19.5 million compared to a loss of $46.0 million in 2022.

Financial Achievements and Importance

The achievement of positive adjusted EBITDA in Q4 and the second half of 2023 is a critical milestone for Stem Inc, as it reflects the company's ability to increase margins and maintain operating cost discipline. The company's contracted backlog nearly doubled to $1.9 billion at the end of Q4 2023, up from $969.0 million at the end of Q4 2022, indicating a robust pipeline for future revenue.

Stem Inc's contracted storage assets under management (AUM) grew to 5.5 gigawatt hours (GWh) at the end of Q4 2023, a 77% increase from the end of 2022. The solar monitoring AUM also increased to 27.5 gigawatts (GW), up 10% from the end of 2022. These metrics are crucial as they demonstrate the company's expanding footprint in the clean energy sector and its recurring revenue potential.

Analysis and Outlook

Despite the challenges, Stem Inc's management remains focused on extending its technology leadership, building software services revenue, and achieving profitable growth. The company's outlook for 2024 is optimistic, with expectations of continued revenue growth, bookings, CARR, and AUM increases. Stem Inc anticipates generating positive operating cash flow of at least $50 million in 2024, a testament to the company's financial health and strategic initiatives.

Stem Inc's performance in 2023 and its positive outlook for 2024 demonstrate the company's resilience and potential for growth in the clean energy industry. As the company continues to innovate and expand its offerings, investors and stakeholders can look forward to its contributions to a cleaner and more resilient energy grid.

For a detailed analysis of Stem Inc's financials and future prospects, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Stem Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.