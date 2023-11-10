Q3 2023 K-Bro Linen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the K-Bro Linen Systems Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). This call is being recorded on November 10, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Kristie Plaquin. Please go ahead.



Kristie L. Plaquin - K-Bro Linen Inc. - CFO



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today and welcome to our third quarter results conference call. On the line with me today is Linda McCurdy, President, and Chief Executive Officer. Following our remarks today, we will open it up for any questions. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during our prepared remarks or in the Q&A portion of the conference call with reference to management's expectations or our predictions of the future are forward looking statements.



All statements made today which are not statements of historical fact are considered to be forward-looking statements. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a