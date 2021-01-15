Jan 15, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Mogo's special meeting of 2021. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to David Feller. The floor is now yours.
David Marshall Feller - Mogo Inc. - Founder, CEO & Chairman
Thank you. Good afternoon. My name is Dave Feller, and as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, I welcome you to the special meeting of shareholders. As this meeting is being held virtually via live webcast, we think it's necessary to set out a few rules for the orderly conduct of the meeting.
Questions in respect of the motion can be submitted by any registered shareholder or duly appointed proxy holder using the Instant messaging tab on your screen, I will be presented with all questions. 2, when asking a question, please indicate your name and which entity you represent, if any. 3, questions will generally appear shortly after they are submitted, but will only be addressed during the question period at the end of the meeting, provided that questions regarding
Mogo Inc Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Jan 15, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...