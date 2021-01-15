Mogo Inc Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jan 15, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Hello, and welcome to the Mogo's special meeting of 2021. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to David Feller. The floor is now yours.



David Marshall Feller - Mogo Inc. - Founder, CEO & Chairman



Thank you. Good afternoon. My name is Dave Feller, and as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, I welcome you to the special meeting of shareholders. As this meeting is being held virtually via live webcast, we think it's necessary to set out a few rules for the orderly conduct of the meeting.



Questions in respect of the motion can be submitted by any registered shareholder or duly appointed proxy holder using the Instant messaging tab on your screen, I will be presented with all questions. 2, when asking a question, please indicate your name and which entity you represent, if any. 3, questions will generally appear shortly after they are submitted, but will only be addressed during the question period at the end of the meeting, provided that questions regarding