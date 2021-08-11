Q2 2021 Mogo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Mogo Q2 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Craig Armitage with Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Craig Armitage - Crown Capital Partners Inc. - IR Professional



Thank you, and thanks for joining us today. Just a couple of quick notes from me before we get started. First, today's call will contain forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. Information about these risks and uncertainties are included in our Q2 filings as well as periodic filings with regulators in Canada and the United States, which you can find on SEDAR, EDGAR and on the Investor Relations section of our