Apr 26, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Ralph B. Young - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - Chairman of the Board



I want to thank our trustees for their diligence and their effective governance of the REIT over the past 10 years. Our trustees have provided a high level of skill and judgment in both the creation and the governance of the REIT and continue to do so as time goes on. Now, I'm going to turn the meeting over to Nicole Forsythe, who'll provide a few housekeeping comments. Then, I'll come back and provide some -- get into the formal part of the meeting. So Nicole?



Nicole Forsythe - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - Director of Corporate Communications & IR



Thank you, Ralph. The meeting materials, including the information circular, MD&A and annual report for our webcast audience are available by clicking the materials button at the side of your screen, and were available at the registration table for our in-person attendees.



In terms of voting, sufficient advanced votes were received to pass all matters, either Naomi Stefura or Andrew Melton or Sean Allen were named as