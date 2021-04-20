Apr 20, 2021 / 01:45PM GMT

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC - Moderator



Good morning. We're pleased to host Orvana Minerals Corporation which has output in Spain and Bolivia. We have Nuria Menendez, the Chief Financial Officer; and Lupe Collar, or Guadalupe is her baptized name. Lupe is the Chief Geologist.



Guadalupe Collar - Orvana Minerals Corp. - Chief Geologist



Good morning.



John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC - Moderator



It's so nice to have two beautiful ladies on a video call.



Nuria Menendez - Orvana Minerals Corp. - CFO



Thank you.



John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC - Moderator



Please proceed.



Nuria Menendez - Orvana Minerals Corp. - CFO



Thanks, John. Good morning, everyone. This presentation that we are going to share will be available on the company's website at orvana.com. We'll start with the customary forward-looking statements.