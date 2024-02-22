Feb 22, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



(technical difficulty)



will include a number of forward-looking statements. If you will refer to P&G's most recent 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports, you will see a discussion of factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from these projections. Additionally, the company has posted on its Investor Relations website, www.pginvestor.com, a full reconciliation of non-GAAP and other financial measures.



Stephen Robert R. Powers - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



As you all likely know, P&G has been a long-time supporter of CAGNY and our conference. And today, we are fortunate to have with us Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon Moeller; Chief Financial Officer, Andre Schulten; and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, John Chevalier.



Over the past 5-plus years, perhaps no company at this conference has exemplified consistency of delivery like P&G has. In every year since 2018, P&G has been able to