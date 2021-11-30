Q3 2021 Red White & Bloom Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 30, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Brad Rogers - Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. - CEO & Chairman



Thank you, Alex. Good evening and thank you all for joining us today and your continued interest in Red White & Bloom. I'm excited to share details of a strong third quarter in which we continued to lay building blocks to a solid foundation for a house of premium brands.



Before we get into that, I'd like to introduce you first to Chris Ecken, our new CFO, who joined our team in October and is already positively impacting RWB with his financial acumen, insight, and SOPs, operational efficiencies, et cetera. He comes to us with more than 25 years of executive experience at Brown-Forman, a powerhouse in the spirits industry with world-renowned brands, such as Jack Daniel's, Woodford Reserve, and Herradura.



Chris's rise