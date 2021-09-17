Sep 17, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Alina Islam - Red Cloud Securities Inc. - Analyst



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. My name is Alina Islam, and I'm part of the research team here at Red Cloud Securities. Today's webinar is focused on South Atlantic Gold, a recently transformed gold explorer with projects in known mining districts.



The company's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Pedra Branca project located in Brazil, which hosts 180,000 ounces of gold and inferred resources. The company also holds the over 4,000-hectare Big Kidd property located near Aspen Grove, BC.



Today, we have with us Doug Meirelles, CEO, President, and Director; and Marcelo Batelochi, Senior Exploration Manager from South Atlantic Gold. For the webinar today, Doug and Marcelo will provide an introduction to South Atlantic Gold, including an overview of the ongoing work at the Pedra Branca project, where the company recently completed its 100% earn-in and delivered a maiden resource estimate for the project. Doug and Marcelo will also discuss upcoming catalysts that are on the horizon for the company.



After the