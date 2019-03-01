Q4 2018 TVA Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Your hosts for today will be Mrs. Anick Dubois, Vice President, Finance, TVA Group Inc.; and Mrs. France Lauzière, President and Chief Executive Officer.



France LauziÃ¨re - TVA Group Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.



My name is France LauziÃ¨re, President and CEO of TVA Group.



Contrary to our usual procedure, I would like to start this call by telling you about some management changes that we announced on January 23. First of all, Denis Rozon became Vice President, Production, Operation and Technology, of TVA, and kept his duties of -- as COO of MELS. Denis was CFO of TVA Group for 12 years. I thank him for his major contribution to TVA's success, and I'm pleased to continue working with him in his new role. Anick Dubois, who is here