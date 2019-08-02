Q2 2019 TVA Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. Your host for today will be Mrs. Anick Dubois, Vice President of Finance TVA Group, Inc.; and Mrs. France LauziÃ¨re, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mrs. Dubois, please go ahead.



Anick Dubois - TVA Group Inc. - VP of Finance



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for taking part in our call today. (foreign language)



Let me remind you that certain statements made on the call today may be considered forward-looking statements, and we would refer you to the risk factors outlined in yesterday's press release and report shared by the company with regulatory authorities.



I will now turn the call over to Mrs. LauziÃ¨re.



France LauziÃ¨re - TVA Group Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you, Anick, and good morning, and thank you for being with us today.



First of all, we're satisfied with our results for the second quarter of our financial year.