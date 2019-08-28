Aug 28, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the VersaBank third quarter results conference call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to David Taylor. Please go ahead, Mr. Taylor.
David Roy Taylor - VersaBank - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to VersaBank's 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results. Also with me today, I have Shawn Clarke, who's our CFO.
Before we begin, please note that the conference call slides, quarterly results, news releases and supplemental financial information are all available on VersaBank's website.
All righty. I'd like to draw your attention to, I think it's Slide 2, which alerts you to the cautionary remarks that are customary for these type of presentations.
Looking at Slide 4, we've summarized some of the key figures in our results. You'll note that this quarter, we produced a $5 million net income figure, $0.21 per share. And on a year-to-date basis, $14.8 million, which was a 15% year-over-year increase. Also, that translated through to
Q3 2019 VersaBank Earnings Call Transcript
