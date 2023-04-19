VersaBank Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 19, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Thomas A. Hockin - VersaBank - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning. My name is Tom Hockin. I am the Chair of VersaBank's Board and I've been a Director of the bank since 2014. And it's my privilege this morning to welcome all of you here. I can't guarantee you an exciting morning, but thank you for being here.



The annual and special meeting of the shareholders of VersaBank will now come to order. In accordance with the bylaws of the bank, I shall preside as Chair of the meeting. Brent Hodge, our Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of VersaBank will act as secretary of the meeting. Today's meeting is held in person at the TMX Market Center in Toronto, and made available by live video webcast.



Before commencing the formal business of the meeting, I would like to introduce the other directors of VersaBank who are with us here today. Please stand as I introduce you.



Gabrielle Bochynek. Gabrielle, she's from Toronto and currently resides in Stratford. She has been a director of the bank since 2019 -- excuse my Louie Armstrong voice. Sorry.

