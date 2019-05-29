May 29, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

John LaGourgue - Grande West Transportation Group Inc - VP of Corporate Development & Director



Thanks, Jim. Good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to welcome you to our first quarter call this morning. Today, we have our CEO, J.M. Landry; our CFO, Dan Buckle; VP of Sales and Marketing; Robert Mowat; and myself here, for the call.



Before we get started, I need to notify our listeners of the forward-looking statements. This call will contain forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding Grande West's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. The words believes, anticipates, plans, expects, intends, projects, estimates and similar expressions are intended to identify forward