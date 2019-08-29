Aug 29, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Grande West Transportation Group 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, it's my pleasure to turn the floor over to Mr. John LaGourgue. Sir, the floor is yours.



John LaGourgue - Grande West Transportation Group Inc - VP of Corporate Development & Director



Thanks, Tom. Good morning. I'd like to welcome everybody to our 2019 second quarter results call. Today, we have our CEO, William Trainer; the CFO, Dan Buckle; and myself here.



Before we get started, I need to notify our listeners of forward-looking statements. This call will contain forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding Grande West's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. The words believes, anticipates, plans, expects, intends, projects, estimates and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future