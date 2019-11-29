Nov 29, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Grande West Transportation Group Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, [Joe Bleakley], Capital Markets. [Mr. Bleakley], you may begin.



Unidentified Participant -



Good morning, and welcome to the 2019 Q3 earnings call. I'm going to read a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements.



This conference call contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the private placement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as expects, anticipates, believes, intends, estimates, potential, possible and similar expressions or statements that events, conditions or results will, may, could