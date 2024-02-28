Feb 28, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Ambac Financial Group, Inc. fourth quarter 2023 earnings call (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Charles Sebaski, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you.
Charles Sebaski - Ambac Financial Group Inc - Managing Director - Investor Relations
Good morning, and welcome to Ambac fourth quarter 2023 call to discuss financial results. Speaking today will be Claude LeBlanc, President and CEO; and David Trick, Chief Financial Officer will discuss the financial results of our business and the current market environment.
And after prepared remarks, we'll take your questions for those of you following along on the webcast.
During the prepared remarks, we'll be highlighting some slides from the investor presentation, which can be located on our website.
Our call today includes forward looking statements. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statement involves risks and uncertainties and is not a guarantee of future
Q4 2023 Ambac Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 28, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...