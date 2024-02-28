Q4 2023 Frontdoor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



No, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Frontdoor's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings call. Today's call is being recorded and broadcast on the Internet. Beginning today's call is Matt Davis, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer, and he will introduce the other speakers on the call.



At this time, we'll begin today's call. Please go ahead.



Matthew Davis Frontdoor - Inc. - VP of IR & Treasurer



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining Frontdoor's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Frontdoor's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Cobb; and Frontdoor's Chief Financial Officer, Jessica Ross.



The press release and slide presentation that will be used during today's call can be found on the Investor Relations section of Frontdoor's website, which is located at investors.Frontdoorhome.com.



As stated on Slide 3 of the presentation, I'd like to remind you that this call and webcast may contain forward looking statements. These statements