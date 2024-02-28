Q4 2023 Blacksky Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



And yes, good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Black Sky Technologies Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session to ask a question. You may press star then one on your touchtone phone. To withdraw your question, please press star then two. Please note that this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Ali Bonita, black skies, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Aly Bonilla - Blacksky Technology Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Ali.



Good morning and thank you for joining us today. I'm joined by our Chief Executive Officer, Brian O'Toole, our Chief Financial Officer, Henry Wallace. On today's call, Brian will provide some highlights on the quarter and give a strategic update on the business, and we will then review the company's fourth quarter and full year financial results and outlook for 2024 Following our prepared remarks, we will open