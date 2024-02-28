Feb 28, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Rafael JosÃ©Caron BÃ³sio - Engie Brasil Energia S.A. - IR Officer



(foreign language)



I am Rafael JosÃ© BÃ³sio and would like to make a few announcements before starting the video conference. (Operator Instructions). I would also like to remind you that this video conference is being recorded. It is made available on our website at www.engie.com.br/investor. And the results of the presentation and earnings releases in addition to the financial statements and other documents filed at CMV are going to be put there.



Before proceeding, I would like to clarify that all statements made during this video conference, regarding business outlook of the company should be treated as forecast depending on the country's macroeconomic conditions on the performance of the regulation of the electric sector in addition to other variables, and therefore, are subject to changes.



We remind you that journalists wishing to ask questions can do so by e-mail and submit them to the company's press office. To