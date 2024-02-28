Feb 28, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to Global Medical REIT fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and a question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Steve Swett, Investor Relations.
Thank you.
You may begin.
Steve Swett - ICR, LLC - IR
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Global Medical REIT Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. On the call today are Jeff Busch, Chief Executive Officer; Alfonzo Leon, Chief Investment Officer, and Bob Kiernan, Chief Financial Officer. Please note these forward-looking statements by the company on this conference call. Statements made on this call may include statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward looking company intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the Safe Harbor
Q4 2023 Global Medical REIT Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 28, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...