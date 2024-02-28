Q4 2023 Vistra Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Vistra's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



And now I would like to take the conference to Eric Micek. Please go ahead.



Eric Micek -



Good morning, and thank you all for joining Vistra's investor webcast discussing our fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. Our discussion today is being broadcast live from the Investor Relations section of our website at www.vistracorp.com. There, you can also find copies of today's investor presentation and the earnings release.



Leading the call today are Jim Burke, Vistra's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kris Moldovan, Vistra's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. They are joined by other Vistra's senior executives to address questions during the second part of today's call as necessary.



Our earnings release, presentation and other matters discussed on the call today include references to certain non