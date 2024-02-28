Feb 28, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, welcome to the Arko Corp., fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call.
(Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Jordan Mann, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Capital Markets, and Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Jordan Mann - Arko Corp. - SVP, Corporate Strategy, Capital Markets, and IR
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Arko's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. On today's call are Arie Kotler, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Rob Giammatteo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings press release annual report on Form 10 K for the year ended December 31st, 2023, as filed with the SEC and our earnings presentation are available on our Group website at www.arkocorp.com. During our call today, unless otherwise stated, management will compare results to the same period in 2022.
Q4 2023 Arko Corp. Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 28, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...