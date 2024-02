Q1 2024 National Bank of Canada Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to National Bank of Canada's First Quarter Results Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Marianne Ratté, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Marianne.



Marianne Ratté,



(foreign language) and good afternoon, everyone. We will begin the call with remarks from Laurent Ferreira, President and CEO; Marie Chantal Gingras, CFO; and Bill Bonnell, Chief Risk Officer. Also present for the Q&A session are Lucie Blanchet, Head of Personal Banking and Client Experience; Michael Denham, Head of Commercial and Private Banking; Nancy Pacquet, Head of Wealth Management; Etienne Dubuc, Head of Financial Markets, also responsible for Credigy; and Stéphane Achard, Head of International, responsible for ABA Bank.



Before we begin, I would like to refer you to Slide 2 of our presentation for information on forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures. The bank uses non-GAAP measures such as adjusted results to assess its performance. Management will be referring to adjusted results