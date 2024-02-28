Q4 2023 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Steven Pelayo -



Great. Thank you, Jonathan. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss Magnachip's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.



The webcast replay of today's call will be archived on our website shortly afterwards.



Joining me today are YJ Kim, Magnachip's Chief Executive Officer; and Shin Young Park, our Chief Financial Officer. YJ will discuss the company's recent operating performance, business overview and directional guidance for 2024; and Shin Young will review the financial results for the quarter and