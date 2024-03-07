Kathryn Romano, the Chief Accounting Officer of Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS, Financial), has sold 8,087 shares of the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $136.91 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,107,579.17.

Krystal Biotech Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The company leverages its proprietary gene therapy platform to create innovative therapies with the potential to provide long-term relief for patients.

Over the past year, Kathryn Romano has sold a total of 64,015 shares of Krystal Biotech Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Krystal Biotech Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 17 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Krystal Biotech Inc were trading at $136.91, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $4.614 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 1,812.00, significantly above both the industry median of 28.98 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insiders' perspectives on the stock's value. While insider selling does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company, the consistent selling pattern by the insider may be a point of interest for shareholders and potential investors.

For more detailed information on Kathryn Romano's insider transactions and the financial performance of Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS, Financial), interested parties can refer to the full SEC Filing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.