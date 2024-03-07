Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP, Financial), a global provider of clinical research-based drug and medical device development services, has seen a recent insider transaction according to the latest SEC filings. Director Ashley Keating has sold 500 shares of the company on February 26, 2024. The transaction was reported through an SEC Filing, which provides detailed information about insider trades. Ashley Keating’s trading activity over the past year includes the sale of 500 shares in total and no recorded purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues the trend observed in the insider transaction history for Medpace Holdings Inc, which has not seen any insider buys in the past year. However, there have been 32 insider sells during the same period. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Medpace Holdings Inc were trading at $404.29, giving the company a market capitalization of $12.40 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 45.40, which is above both the industry median of 27.1 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for Medpace Holdings Inc. The stock's valuation can also be assessed using the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate. With a share price of $404.29 and a GuruFocus Value of $326.41, Medpace Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.24, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sale by Director Ashley Keating may provide investors with additional data points to consider when evaluating their investment in Medpace Holdings Inc. As always, it is important for investors to review comprehensive financial statements and market analyses when making investment decisions.

